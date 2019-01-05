Manage Chrome Browser

Maintain security and manage hundreds of policies across Windows, Mac, and Linux through one central cloud console with Chrome Browser Cloud Management.

If you’d rather stick on-premises, you can still manage policies with ADM/ADMX templates for Chrome Browser. Choose this option if you already use Chrome Browser in your organization and want the latest ADM/ADMX templates.

Configure 300+ policies for your organization with these templates.

Chrome ADM/ADMX Templates Email Download link 71.1 MB Download

See what’s new in our latest release notes.

Manage updates for Chrome Browser and other Google services with these templates.

Google Updater ADM Template Update Email Download link 663 KB Download Google Updater ADMX Template Update Email Download link 30 KB Download

Additional templates for developers.

Chrome Dev Policy Template Email Download link 72.4 MB Download