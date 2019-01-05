Download Chrome browser for enterprise
Download Chrome Browser
Get the essential tools to deploy Chrome Browser for your enterprise.
Chrome bundle for Windows 64-bit
95.7 MB
Chrome bundle for Windows 32-bit
93.6 MB
Chrome DMG for Mac OS X
90.1 MB
Chrome PKG for Mac OS X
98.8 MB
See what’s new in our latest release notes.
Bundle download includes:
Mac download includes:
Test the beta version on a portion of your users.
More Info
Update Chrome Browser
Get standalone installers and update to the latest version of Chrome Browser. Choose this option to get the latest installer versions for Windows and Mac if you already have the latest Chrome Browser templates.
Chrome MSI for Windows 64-bit
63.4 MB
Chrome MSI for Windows 32-bit
62.2 MB
Chrome DMG for OS X
90.1 MB
Chrome PKG for Mac OS X
98.8 MB
Windows download Includes:
Mac download Includes:
Test the beta version on a portion of your users.
Manage Chrome Browser
Maintain security and manage hundreds of policies across Windows, Mac, and Linux through one central cloud console with Chrome Browser Cloud Management.
If you’d rather stick on-premises, you can still manage policies with ADM/ADMX templates for Chrome Browser. Choose this option if you already use Chrome Browser in your organization and want the latest ADM/ADMX templates.
Configure 300+ policies for your organization with these templates.
Chrome ADM/ADMX TemplatesEmail Download link
71.1 MB
See what’s new in our latest release notes.
Manage updates for Chrome Browser and other Google services with these templates.
Google Updater ADM Template UpdateEmail Download link
663 KB
Google Updater ADMX Template UpdateEmail Download link
30 KB
Additional templates for developers.
Chrome Dev Policy TemplateEmail Download link
72.4 MB
Download Includes:
More Info
Test Chrome Browser (beta)
Try out brand new Chrome Browser features in a pre-release build. Choose this option if you want to install the beta version of Chrome Browser to test its functionality and performance in your environment.
Get the 64-bit and 32-bit beta bundles.
Chrome beta MSI (64-bit)
64.3 MB
Chrome beta MSI (32-bit)
63.1 MB
Get the beta policy template.
Chrome beta policy templateEmail Download link
72.8 MB
Download Includes:
Enterprise Support for Chrome Browser
Get best practices, troubleshoot potential issues, and avoid user downtime with Chrome Browser Enterprise Support. Available to organizations with over 1,000 users, this service offers 24/7 assistance from a team of Google experts.Contact sales to buy
Or visit our Help Center for support articles.
Need help with Chrome Browser?
Learn about Chrome Browser policies
Set policies for users, devices, and different apps as an admin.
Implement legacy browser support
Access old sites that require Internet Explorer with this extension.