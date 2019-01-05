Jump to Content
Chrome bundle for Windows 64-bit

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

95.7 MB

Chrome bundle for Windows 32-bit

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

93.6 MB

Chrome DMG for Mac OS X

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

90.1 MB

Chrome PKG for Mac OS X

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

98.8 MB

See what’s new in our latest release notes.

Bundle download includes:

  • Chrome MSI Installer
  • ADM/ADMX templates with 300+ user and device policies
  • Legacy Browser Support policy
  • Manageable automatic updates

Mac download includes:

  • Chrome DMG or PKG file

Test the beta version on a portion of your users.

How to quick-start in Windows
How to deploy in Windows
How to set up Chrome Browser on Mac
Manage all Chrome Browsers across your enterprise from the cloud
Update Chrome Browser

Get standalone installers and update to the latest version of Chrome Browser. Choose this option to get the latest installer versions for Windows and Mac if you already have the latest Chrome Browser templates.

Chrome MSI for Windows 64-bit

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

63.4 MB

Chrome MSI for Windows 32-bit

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

62.2 MB

Chrome DMG for OS X

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

90.1 MB

Chrome PKG for Mac OS X

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

98.8 MB

See what’s new in our latest release notes.

Windows download Includes:

  • MSI standalone installers

Mac download Includes:

  • Chrome DMG or PKG file

Test the beta version on a portion of your users.

Chrome release cycles
Chrome Browser update options for managed Windows environments
Manage Chrome Browser

Maintain security and manage hundreds of policies across Windows, Mac, and Linux through one central cloud console with Chrome Browser Cloud Management.

If you’d rather stick on-premises, you can still manage policies with ADM/ADMX templates for Chrome Browser. Choose this option if you already use Chrome Browser in your organization and want the latest ADM/ADMX templates.

Configure 300+ policies for your organization with these templates.

Chrome ADM/ADMX Templates

71.1 MB

See what’s new in our latest release notes.

Manage updates for Chrome Browser and other Google services with these templates.

Google Updater ADM Template Update

663 KB

Google Updater ADMX Template Update

30 KB

Additional templates for developers.

Chrome Dev Policy Template

72.4 MB

Download Includes:

  • Up-to-date versions of ADM/ADMX templates for Group Policy management
  • The Chrome Dev Policy template
  • ADM/ADMX templates for managing Chrome and Google updates

How to set browser policies on managed PCs
How to manage Chrome Browser updates
Get started managing Chrome Browser from the cloud
Explore our policy list to configure and manage Chrome in your organization.
Getting started: A guide to managing Chrome Browser extensions in the enterprise.
Test Chrome Browser (beta)

Try out brand new Chrome Browser features in a pre-release build. Choose this option if you want to install the beta version of Chrome Browser to test its functionality and performance in your environment.

Get the 64-bit and 32-bit beta bundles.

Chrome beta MSI (64-bit)

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

64.3 MB

Chrome beta MSI (32-bit)

Chrome v. 
Installer v.  The MSI installer ProductVersion differs from the Chrome version number.

63.1 MB

Get the beta policy template.

Chrome beta policy template

72.8 MB

Download Includes:

  • The 64-bit and 32-bit beta versions of Chrome Browser
  • Chrome beta policy template
Enterprise Support for Chrome Browser

Get best practices, troubleshoot potential issues, and avoid user downtime with Chrome Browser Enterprise Support. Available to organizations with over 1,000 users, this service offers 24/7 assistance from a team of Google experts.

Or visit our Help Center for support articles.

Need help with Chrome Browser?

Get Chrome Browser support

See if your issue has an easy-to-find solution in our help section.
Ask other Chrome Browser admins

Find an IT hero in the Chrome Enterprise Administrator Forum.
Learn about Chrome Browser policies

Set policies for users, devices, and different apps as an admin.
Implement legacy browser support

Access old sites that require Internet Explorer with this extension.
Six browser policies every IT admin should know

Discover tools to help make your job easier.
